Amazon might put Alexa in a microwave oven

Amazon may launch a wave of new Alexa-powered gadgets this year, including a microwave, an in-car device, and several new audio products, CNBC’s Eugene Kim reports , citing internal documents. Details are scarce, but some of those devices may debut at an event later this month.

In January, Amazon announced developer tools that would let appliance makers add Alexa controls to their smart ovens and microwaves, and some companies, including GE, have since added that support to their products. Several gadget makers, including Garmin and Anker, have also launched Alexa devices for the car. CNBC’s report suggests that Amazon now wants to release similar products on its own, along with an audio amplifier, receiver, and subwoofer.

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

This wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has launched products that compete with its own Alexa hardware partners. Last year, the company released the Echo Show, a touch-screen Alexa device with video chat features, after investing in a startup called Nucleus that offered its own Alexa-enabled intercom. That product is no longer available.