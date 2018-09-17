Wendy’s uses Fast Company to diss McDonald’s frozen beef (again)

Who: Wendy’s

We made a list we checked it twice, we've figured out what's fresh and what's ice. pic.twitter.com/Q5IQJlwlqD — Wendy's (@Wendys) September 8, 2018

Why we care: Well, when we’re put in an ad, we tend to notice . . . okay, so it took us more than a week–but still! Wendy’s took Jonathan Ringen’s feature on how McDonald’s decided to make its signature Quarter Pounder from fresh beef, a radical change from its long-standing flash-freezing process, and used it to deduce that all the other burgers on the Golden Arches’ menu still aren’t made from fresh beef. Then it did what it seems to do best these days and crafted a clever, biting tweet out of it.