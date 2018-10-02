3 ways to stay sane when you have a workaholic boss

For better or for worse, bosses are role models in the office, setting the pace and establishing the culture. When they’re also workaholics, it can make things difficult for employees. Are you supposed to mimic their style? If not, will you risk looking like a slacker?

“Working for a workaholic boss can be tricky; I know because I used to be one,” says Lynn Branigan, president and CEO of She Runs It, a not-for-profit organization that promotes women’s roles in marketing and media. “The staff wonders, ‘Are we supposed to match the hours that she does? Are we supposed to be in the office before she gets in and after she leaves?'”

The first course of business when you have an overachieving boss is to do your job and do it well, says Branigan. Beyond that, embracing lines of communication will ensure that you’re fulfilling expectations and growing your career.

Be honest

Don’t be afraid to have an open and honest conversation with your boss, says Paul Harris of GRN Blackhawk, a global recruiting network.

“I have an expression in my life which is, ‘When in doubt, tell the truth,'” he says. “You may find out that your boss has absolutely no expectation that anybody in the company needs to work as hard as they do. They may be single, no kids, no pets, no plants, and no outside activities. They may simply enjoy [their job] 24/7/365, and don’t expect anybody else to [keep that pace].”

You may also find out that your boss expects similar hours from direct reports, but not necessarily from others. Or you may find out the long hours they’re putting in are due to a short-term project and they’ll be clocking in less time when things calm down.

“You won’t know all this unless you ask,” says Harris. “In a perfect world, your boss would be the type of person that can handle open and honest communication.”