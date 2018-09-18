The exploitation, injustice, and waste powering our AI

It’s a simple question that any person with a watch can answer with minimal effort. But when you ask an Amazon Echo the same question, a vast system powered by natural resources and human labor is activated to drum up the answer. As many of us reckon with Silicon Valley’s impact on the world and consider how it has upended life, work, and even democracy, we also must consider the infrastructure–and the tangible harm it can do–that usually remains hidden beneath these seemingly simple user experiences.

It’s an aspect of AI that is nearly impossible to comprehend, let alone visualize, but a new map created by the co-founder of the AI Now Institute at NYU and AI researcher Kate Crawford and data visualization specialist Vladan Joler attempts this dizzying task anyway.

Called Anatomy of an AI System, the map and the corresponding essay lay out the components of the Amazon Echo, from the human workers mining the rare earth materials that power its chips to the black box of Amazon Web Services to the submarine internet cables that pass information across oceans. When you ask Alexa for the time, all these hidden pieces spring to life–but we rarely consider the consequences of such seemingly innocent questions on the global economic order and on the Earth itself, partially because it’s so difficult to understand.

Explore the high-resolution graphic here. [Image: Kate Crawford/Vladan Joler]

“The complexity of tracing one consumer AI product is astonishing,” Joler tells Fast Company via email. “Every map, no matter how complex or precise it is, represents a simplification or reduction of the complexity.”

Joler and Crawford met at a retreat put on by the Mozilla Foundation, and they began talking about what it would take to visualize the entire system that undergirds voice assistants, something that’s completely obscured by the simple, rounded industrial design of the Echo and its competitors.