How to watch SpaceX’s lunar passenger announcement

After teasing a big announcement last week, SpaceX said it will reveal the identity of a civilian passenger who will take a trip around the moon on one of its BFR rockets. CEO Elon Musk is expected to share the news at an event this afternoon from the company’s Hawthorne, California, headquarters, where he will offer more specifics on why the passenger is taking the trek.

In response to questions last week, Musk merely tweeted an emoji of the Japanese flag.

If the flight actually happens (and that’s a big if), it would mark the first time a private citizen has ever flown around the backside of the moon. The passenger would be only the 25th person in history to make such a journey.

SpaceX will live-stream the announcement, which is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can access the stream on the company’s YouTube page or via the embed below.