Amazon launches “Storefronts” to promote small businesses

The e-commerce giant has opened a new section on its website called “Amazon Storefronts” that showcases products from more than 20,000 U.S. small and medium-sized businesses that sell on its platform. Customers are now able to browse through the Storefront’s 25 categories including pet supplies, electronics, and books. Any products bought through these categories will come from small and medium-sized businesses in the 50 states.

The move has multiple benefits for Amazon. Showcasing small and medium-sized businesses via its new portal could attract more of those companies to the Amazon seller platform–meaning Amazon makes more cash. But the new portal also allows Amazon to be able to say it’s supporting small businesses in the U.S. instead of just decimating their customer base by undercutting them on price. In a statement announcing the new portal, Amazon VP Nicholas Denissen said:

“We’ve created a custom, one-stop shopping experience for customers looking for interesting, innovative and high quality products from American businesses from all across the country. Amazon first invited businesses to sell on Amazon nearly two decades ago, and today, small and medium-sized businesses are a vital part of Amazon’s large selection and commitment to customers. We’re championing their success with this new store and a national advertising campaign featuring a successful Michigan business selling on Amazon to customers across the U.S. and worldwide.”

Currently, about 300,000 small and medium-sized businesses sell on Amazon.