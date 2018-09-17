Elon Musk: Tesla in “delivery logistics hell”

Elon Musk’s bad month continues. After being heavily criticized for smoking a joint during an interview , now Musk has revealed that Tesla has gone “from production hell to delivery logistics hell.” Musk made the comment on Twitter after a customer said his Tesla order has been delayed indefinitely:

Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2018

Earlier this year Tesla was plagued with production issues of its popular Model 3 car, which has weighed on the company’s ability to make a profit. But in August the company announced it expects to build 55,000 Model 3s in its third quarter. It’s too bad that now that it seems the company is doing that, it’s finding a problem getting the cars to their buyers.