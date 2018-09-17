How to watch the Emmy Awards and red carpet without a TV

It’s been called “TV’s biggest night,” but the Emmy Awards telecast is apparently not bigger than football. NBC has decided to air the ceremony on a Monday this year, a move that will avoid conflicts with its lucrative Sunday Night Football franchise. For anyone who places more cultural value on entertainment than sports (me, for example), the scheduling change may feel somewhat self-defeatist, as it will surely create ratings headwinds for one of the most anticipated awards ceremonies of the year, but let’s just assume the folks at NBC know what they’re doing.
Either way, it’s going to take a little more than a shift in schedule to keep TV lovers away from the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, which take place tonight (Monday, September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles tonight. The broadcast is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the event. You can find a full list of nominees here.
If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream the awards live on your phone, computer, or smart TV, you have a few different options. I’ve rounded some of the easiest choices below:
- NBC mobile apps: This is a good way to stream the awards on your smart TV or mobile device, but you’ll need authentication from a pay-TV provider. You can find the app for iOS here and Android here.
- NBC online: NBC offers live TV directly on its website, but like the mobile apps, you’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite TV company to access it. Maybe borrow a login from a friend or parent? Find it here.
- FuboTV: This low-cost streaming service has a free trial going and offers NBC live streams in some areas. Find it here.
- YouTube TV: The Google-owned service offers NBC in select markets. You can find a full list here.
- Sling TV: Dish Network’s popular streaming service offers live NBC in select areas. To find out if you can get it in your city, you can plug in your zip code here.
- Hulu with Live TV: This service from Hulu offers local NBC affiliates with the ability to watch NBC live. You can check availability in your zip code here.
- Snapchat: If you’re on Snapchat, you can watch the opening monologue live thanks to a partnership between Snap and NBC. Snap will also produce “Our Story” coverage of the awards and red carpet.