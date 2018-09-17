How to watch the Emmy Awards and red carpet without a TV

It’s been called “TV’s biggest night,” but the Emmy Awards telecast is apparently not bigger than football. NBC has decided to air the ceremony on a Monday this year, a move that will avoid conflicts with its lucrative Sunday Night Football franchise. For anyone who places more cultural value on entertainment than sports (me, for example), the scheduling change may feel somewhat self-defeatist, as it will surely create ratings headwinds for one of the most anticipated awards ceremonies of the year, but let’s just assume the folks at NBC know what they’re doing.

Either way, it’s going to take a little more than a shift in schedule to keep TV lovers away from the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, which take place tonight (Monday, September 17) at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles tonight. The broadcast is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC. SNL‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the event. You can find a full list of nominees here.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to stream the awards live on your phone, computer, or smart TV, you have a few different options. I’ve rounded some of the easiest choices below: