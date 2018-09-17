Times Square’s newest extravagance: 46 stories of maximalist retail

It’s 10 a.m. and I’m sitting at a long white counter in a midtown Manhattan office having bacon and eggs with David Levinson, owner of some of New York’s most prized real estate, and Andrew Essex, former CEO of the innovative ad agency Droga5. Essex is consulting with Levinson’s real estate firm on a $2.5 billion project that will bring down the old DoubleTree hotel in Times Square and, in its place, erect a 46-story building with a soaring LED flecked tower, three full-bleed screens, and a sweeping open stage that hovers 30 feet above the red staircase of the TKTS ticket booth. Levinson is now on the hunt for a tenant to occupy the building’s epic retail space.

The TSX Broadway building, as it’s been dubbed, is a three-year project being developed through a partnership with L&L Holding Company, Maefield Development, and Fortress Investment Group that will begin construction in early 2019. It is a maximalist vision of futuristic retail. The space can support concerts overlooking a massive audience in Times Square and broadcast the performance via a giant screen that encompasses the stage and wraps around the edge of the building. Inside, it has a 75,000-square-foot flexible space equipped with cameras, sensors, and Wi-Fi, all of which can be used to collect tons of consumer data on the millions of people that are expected to walk through the building each year.

This is the future of brand advertising: death to traditional retail spaces and ad media as we know them, replaced by gargantuan spaces intended to sell consumers products through “experiences.”

But before we talk about the building, Levinson is telling me about the latest drop from Supreme, in which the fashion label released its newest batch of merchandise online and super fans tried to get a piece before it all sold out. He says that, yesterday morning, his teenage son couldn’t stop talking about it. “My son was like, ‘Ahh, I’m never gonna get this stuff,'” says Levinson, a pair of stemless reading glasses perched on the edge of his nose.

“You have to have fast thumbs,” Essex says, wiggling his thumbs against a imaginary phone.

The Supreme “drop” is an apt example of the new state of retail-as-experience: a timed sales event meant to generate sales through anticipation and pent-up demand. Fans wait eagerly online for the merchandise, much like music junkies anticipate a new album. The clothes sell out almost immediately, scooped up by bots and resold on various online platforms for much more than their original value—hence Levinson’s son’s consternation.

Stores as showrooms

The experience of buying Supreme is very representative of the ways in which the retail experience is being rejiggered these days. Where it was once popular to have a wide variety of merchandise in stores, curated boutique experiences are now all the rage. Brands are increasingly adopting a “showroom” style of store, the kind Apple pioneered, that is more about the physical experience of shopping than walking out with bags.