Report: Brett Kavanaugh accused of sexual misconduct in the 1980s

Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a letter sent to Senate Democrats, who then sent it to the FBI.

According to the New Yorker, the woman in the letter said Kavanaugh attacked her when they were in high school in the 1980s, holding her down while attempting to force himself on her. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said she was able to free herself.

In a statement, Kavanaugh denied the incident, saying, “I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation. I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

While the woman first approached Democratic lawmakers in July, shortly after Trump nominated Kavanaugh, the White House has attempted to discount her story as an “11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation.” According to Time, a White House spokesperson also noted that the FBI has “thoroughly and repeatedly” vetted Kavanaugh during his career in government and the judiciary.

However, if Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is any indication of how the Senate will handle the accusation, it seems unlikely that, even in the age of #MeToo, Kavanaugh’s appointment will be derailed. Confirmation hearings for Kavanagh have finished, and the Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote next Thursday on whether to recommend that Kavanaugh’s nomination be confirmed by the full Senate.