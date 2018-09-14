How to help Hurricane Florence victims: 10 things you can do right now

As Hurricane Florence dumps water and high-speed winds on the Southeast, anyone glued to the Weather Channel may be having flashbacks to a little over a year ago, when hurricanes Maria, Harvey, and Irma devastated the United States and Puerto Rico. The true cost of Hurricane Maria is apparently still being debated, but with FEMA funds being diverted, it seems pretty clear that communities will need extra help to recover from the slow-moving Florence, which made landfall early Friday.
Here are a few ways to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence and the ensuing floods:
- Donate to Task Force 75: This team of veterans has brought boats and supplies to Wilmington, North Carolina, to help with search and rescue operations for both people and animals, and is raising money in a verified GoFundMe campaign.
- Donate to the Red Cross: Over 1,500 Red Cross disaster workers are already working in the relief efforts. The American Red Cross is currently taking donations to help those affected by Florence here.
- Donate to Americares: The health-focused disaster relief organization group has already deployed a response team to North Carolina ahead of Florence. They are collecting donations for emergency medicine and other supplies here.
- Donate blood: Blood drives across the southeast were canceled as Hurricane Florence bore down on the region, impacting the blood supply. Help replenish supplies by donating blood through America’s Blood Centers, American Red Cross, or the Armed Services Blood Program.
- Donate to the North Carolina Community Foundation: This local humanitarian organization partners with local charities to support the community as they provide aid to the Carolinas in the wake of the hurricane. Support their on-the-ground relief efforts here.
- Donate to Team Rubicon: This volunteer disaster-relief group is led by military veterans. Help them here.
- Donate through GlobalGiving: The nonprofit crowdfunding site has launched a Hurricane Florence relief fund.
- Donate to the American Humane Society: This national charity is helping animals escape the storm. They’ve already saved 72 cats from the path of Hurricane Florence and hope to help many more. Donate here.
- Volunteer with NVOAD (National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster): The disaster-relief group has local chapters in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia that are working to help their communities. They can direct you to NGOs looking for volunteers
- Volunteer with or donate to Habitat for Humanity: This home-building group is accepting donations for local relief efforts and can help the community with long-term rebuilding plans. Find out details here.
If you’re looking for resources to track the storm’s progress, we’ve listed a few here. For more info, visit FEMA’s page on volunteering and donating responsibly.