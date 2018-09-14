How to help Hurricane Florence victims: 10 things you can do right now

As Hurricane Florence dumps water and high-speed winds on the Southeast, anyone glued to the Weather Channel may be having flashbacks to a little over a year ago, when hurricanes Maria , Harvey, and Irma devastated the United States and Puerto Rico. The true cost of Hurricane Maria is apparently still being debated , but with FEMA funds being diverted , it seems pretty clear that communities will need extra help to recover from the slow-moving Florence, which made landfall early Friday.

Here are a few ways to help the people affected by Hurricane Florence and the ensuing floods:

If you’re looking for resources to track the storm’s progress, we’ve listed a few here. For more info, visit FEMA’s page on volunteering and donating responsibly.