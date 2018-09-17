Taste testing the best vegan burger

What is a veggie burger, if not an oxymoron? Burgers are meat on a bun, inherently. How could you ever crave a burger if you didn’t want the meat inside? Believe me, you can!

As a semi-reformed carnivore who eats vegan most of the week, it’s a question I’ve asked myself a lot, as I’ve attempted to scratch my burger itch without overloading my arteries. It’s led me to eat more disappointing black bean burgers than I can count–frozen, mushy patties that get stuck in the back of your throat like underseasoned Play-Doh. But times are changing. White Castle has now announced plans to sell Impossible Burgers nationwide. Shake Shack makes a vegan burger out of beets. And you have hip, boutique restaurants like By Chloe and Superiority Burger doing big business by solving that paradox, one bun at a time: A veggie burger can exist, so long as it’s decadent and delicious.