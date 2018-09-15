6 takeaways from Tim Cook’s Apple keynote that will make you a better presenter

Apple’s keynotes have been seen as examples of public speaking excellence for almost two decades. Steve Jobs’s launch of the iPod in 2001 and the iPhone in 2007 are not just product launches that changed how we communicate, they’re also among the best examples of public speaking.

In the post-Jobs era at Apple, that trend continues. The products may be more evolutionary than revolutionary, but there’s always something to learn from these events. There were numerous examples of public speaking and presentation excellence during this week’s Apple keynote. Here’s what we can learn from Apple CEO Tim Cook and the other speakers.

Know your style, own your authenticity

Apple keynotes may still be judged by the example that Jobs set, but Cook hasn’t tried to be another Steve Jobs. Cook uses his own speaking style, with his own mannerisms and measured speaking pace. That’s reflected on stage as he presents as someone who is comfortable and believable.

The best speakers are those who have confidence in themselves and their style. Authenticity shines through and builds trust and credibility. When speaking, don’t try to imitate someone else, go with your own style.

Walk, then pause for dramatic effect

One thing that Cook did pick up from Jobs is the impact of a controlled walk onstage. Watch the keynote video from the 08:20 mark and see how Cook builds up to his announcement that the Apple Watch is the best-selling watch in the world. He stops and announces it while the message pops up behind him. That walk–and then the pause–added energy and drama.

By matching how you walk with your words and visuals, you can build tension and excitement. Move slowly to a major point, then stop, and drop the revelation. With advance thought and practice you can incorporate this into your presentations.

Know when not to speak

The keynote lasted 1 hour and 45 minutes. How long was Tim Cook on stage? Around 12 minutes. Cook opened for four minutes, introducing the Apple Watch Series 4 before turning it over to COO Jeff Williams. Cook returned briefly to introduce the new iPhones before Senior VP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller came on and led the keynote for an hour, also sharing the stage with developers and other Apple speakers. Cook then returned for the final five minutes.