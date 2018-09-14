This company is asking teens their opinions on private jets

Private jet luxury tour operator TCS World Travel has launched a first-of-its-kind Teen Advisory Panel, just in case you’ve ever wanted to take travel tips from teenagers who are cooler, richer, and more well-traveled than you. It’s like if the Rich Kids of Instagram rode in on white tigers and started doling out suggested itineraries. Bet none of these kids take micro-vacations to paint their den.

There’s Devan, a 14-year-old American who lives in Amsterdam, who loves to spend his Spring Break “strolling through the 1st Arrondissement and eating a warm pain au chocolat.” Seventeen-year-old Josie suggests using Instagram to search for influencers to point you toward “the best restaurants, beaches, and even yoga classes.” Sixteen-year-old Trent recommends enjoying raclette after a day of skiing in Switzerland, while 15-year-old Maya recommends heading to Sri Lanka to to learn to surf. Then there’s 14-year-old Marcos, who has been to 25 countries and all seven continents and says that Antarctica is one of his “favorite winter break vacations.”

The cool teens will put their stamp of approval on trips and, according to a press release, “Provide recommendations and guidelines for traveling with teens, in order to help parents and grandparents plan trips the whole family will love.” The teen-approved activities include outdoor adventures like surfing in El Salvador and sandboarding in the desert, perfect for uploading to your YouTube channel; or having a “popular food blogger” take up-and-coming teen influencers on an Instagram-ready food tour; or making a “local fashionista” help wannabe Blair Waldorfs “find the coolest markets and hippest boutiques.”

It’s easy to mock (because we’re jealous as hell), but it’s an interesting idea to help those poor families stuck vacationing with bossy teenagers who want to make sure their vacations are sufficiently FOMO-inducing.