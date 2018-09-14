Hurricane Florence live cam: updates, tracking resources as storm makes landfall

Hurricane Florence battered the coast of North Carolina Friday and is expected to make landfall sometime in the early morning hours. Weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, the storm is slow moving and still dangerous, packing winds of up to 90 mph.

According to the Weather Channel, nearly 300,000 people are already without power across the state. The network also reported that about 12,000 people are in 126 evacuation shelters, according to state officials. Here are some other details as the storm makes landfall:

Onslow County : “Major structural damage has been reported to homes and businesses,” according to the Weather Channel.

: “Major structural damage has been reported to homes and businesses,” according to the Weather Channel. New Bern : About 150 people were stranded in the storm surge awaiting rescue on Friday morning.

: About 150 people were stranded in the storm surge awaiting rescue on Friday morning. Morehead City: A 10-foot storm surge was reported, with at least 20 inches of rain in two locations.

If you’re looking to keep track of the storm, here are a few resources for live updates:

For live images of the storm, we’ve rounded up a few video embeds below: