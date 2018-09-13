WTF? Amy Schumer voted for Cynthia Nixon after telling fans to vote for Andrew Cuomo

People are still mad at Susan Sarandon. It’s been two extremely long years since she endorsed Jill Stein for president over Hillary Clinton, and a lot of people are still disproportionately upset with her. However grave a mistake endorsing Stein may seem in retrospect, at least Susan Sarandon had the courage of her convictions.

It’s anybody’s guess exactly what drove Amy Schumer’s endorsement in Thursday’s New York gubernatorial primary.

On Tuesday afternoon, a Schumer post on Instagram directed her 7.2M followers to vote for the establishment candidate Andrew Cuomo. The comedian expressed regret over not being able to muster a vote for progressive Democratic challenger Cynthia Nixon–but ultimately she was compelled to tell her New Yorker fans they should stick with the status quo. (Nicki Minaj made the same move, minus the contrition.)

Cut to Thursday, however, and Schumer very publicly appears to have had a change of heart.

Schumer made her questionable about-face at around 3pm on primary day, long after when many of the people who might possibly be influenced by her late-breaking, contradiction of her previous endorsement could take that spirit to the polls.