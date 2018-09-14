This polluted neighborhood shows the damage caused by environmental racism

It began as a beacon of freedom, founded by those aboard the last slave ship to reach the United States. For decades, it stood as a sanctuary of African culture, but today the small community on the outskirts of Mobile, Alabama, is struggling to stay alive.

In the 1940s, industry moved to Africatown, as it’s called, and with it came a steady stream of toxic pollution. When those businesses eventually closed their doors, families picked up and moved elsewhere looking for work. The people who stayed behind were left to clean up the mess. Many are still coping with the sickness wrought by years of contamination.

“Africatown, the community here, is really a national treasure. It has such historical value. However, it’s been plagued by environmental injustices for decades,” said Teresa Bettis, executive director for the Center for Fair Housing, at an event hosted by the Freedom to Breathe Tour, a cross-country road trip calling attention to the ways that pollution targets communities of color. Organizers drew inspiration from the Freedom Riders of the Civil Rights Movement, who rode buses across the South to campaign against segregation. It’s fitting that the tour would stop in Africatown, a powerful symbol of black independence.

The men and women who founded Africatown were smuggled across the Atlantic in 1860, decades after the federal government had banned the import of enslaved people. After the Civil War, the newly freed West Africans set out to form a community for themselves. Better acquainted with freedom in the Old World than bondage in the New, they determined their village would be governed by old African traditions. Today, it’s one of the few places where African Americans–including black icons such as Hank Aaron and Questlove–can trace their lineage back to the motherland.



While the community of 2,000 began as a refuge for black families, it has since gained notoriety for its rampant pollution, the toxic refuse of petrochemical plants, factories, and paper mills. While these businesses provided jobs to the residents of Africatown–who once numbered close to 15,000–they also inflicted considerable harm.

“The odor, at times, was horrendous,” says Ruth Ballard, who was born and raised in Africatown. She said that facilities owned by the International Paper Company and Stock Paper Company covered the town in ash. “Even if you were in the house–doors closed, windows down–the odor was terrible,” she says. “It would be overcast, and you could just see particles coming out of the sky. If you had washed your clothes, you had better run and take them in.”

Ballard says the pollution corroded roofs and rusted cars. “International had car washes open for the community. You could go wash your car at any time. Stock Paper Company? Car washes open where you could go wash your cars,” Ballard says. Locals now believe the chemicals that ate away at their cars also fueled an epidemic of cancer.