Hate your cubicle? Thank medieval monks

Love it or hate it , some sort of open-plan office is likely the place you get most of your work done. And while academics and architects debate the virtues of design and its effect on productivity, the larger question of how we got here remains unanswered. Surely at some point in history, someone decided that having a dedicated workspace was a good thing. And at another time, someone else suggested that work should be done in one great room, unencumbered by walls or other boundaries.

Ancient, medieval and Renaissance periods: Secluded spaces to maximize focus

History tells us that as far back as ancient Rome, the Tabularium was used to house public records and also may have served as an office building for workers. But medieval monks may have been the first to use cubicles–or a scriptorium, as it was called–as they worked on manuscripts. These writing rooms were also used by lay scribes and illuminators.

Botticelli’s painting of St. Augustine in his cell depicts a small three-walled alcove with a curtain, further suggesting that such work in Renaissance times was done in secluded spaces to maximize focus. Coincidentally, this painting hangs in the Uffizi Gallery, which was originally the central administrative building of the Medici empire.

1600s-1800s: Professional individual workspaces

The 1600s ushered in a new era for the workplace. Witold Rybczynski, the author of Home: The Short History of an Idea, reveals that lawyers, civil servants, and other professionals started working from offices in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, where previously, many had worked from home. In London, for instance, the Old Admiralty Buildings were the first purpose-built offices constructed in 1726 to store paperwork for the Royal Navy and had meeting spaces like the Admiralty Board Room, which is still in use today.

The East India Company followed suit with its own headquarters, and others began to build as well during this time, prompting Sir Charles Trevelyan, permanent secretary to the Treasury from 1840-59, to write:

For the intellectual work, separate rooms are necessary so that a person who works with his head may not be interrupted; but for the more mechanical work, the working in concert of a number of clerks in the same room under proper superintendence, is the proper mode of meeting it . . .

1900s: The birth of open offices

Flash forward to the early 20th century, and Frank Lloyd Wright steps in to design the Larkin Administration Building, the first modern office, in 1906, and then the first open-plan office building for SC Johnson Wax in 1936. It’s not surprising that the idea of work was changing, and office layouts were designed to maximize productivity, which was the holy grail for “management experts” like Frederick Taylor who were consulting with companies during the latter half of the 19th and early 20th centuries.