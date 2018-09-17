Minneapolis would like to cure your dockless bike-share skepticism

Dockless bike share –the free-range, largely startup-driven alternative to the traditional station-based systems in cities like New York and Washington, D.C.–does not exactly have the best reputation. Headlines call the brightly colored bikes a “ nuisance ” and accuse them of cluttering city sidewalks (or in some cases, ending up in trees ).

So it may come as a surprise that Minneapolis–whose Nice Ride program, launched in 2010, was one of the first docked systems in the U.S.–is shifting to a dockless model. But Bill Dossett, who’s headed up Nice Ride since its inception, feels confident that both the company and the city of Minneapolis have landed on a solution that could cure the woes of dockless bike share–and actually realize its potential for creating a more expansive, flexible, and equitable bike-share system for a city.

To begin with, Nice Ride’s transition to dockless fixes one of the biggest issues with the model: lack of local government oversight. Instead of just welcoming a startup like Lime to the city and permitting to deposit thousands of bikes on the street, as Dallas notoriously did before terminating the program last month, Nice Ride, a nonprofit, will be managing the transition to dockless in close collaboration with both the city and Motivate, the company behind some of most successful bike-share systems in the country, including New York’s Citi Bike. As of September 18, blue dockless bikes will hit the streets of Minneapolis alongside Nice Ride’s traditional green-colored docked bikes to rapidly expand the city’s bike-share system.

The chief motivation for the switch to dockless, Dossett says, is equity. Since launching in 2010 with around 150 stations, Nice Ride has grown modestly; it now comprises 200 stations and 1,850 bikes, which ferry people on around 500,000 trips per year during the warmer months (the system hibernates once daylight savings time ends to avoid Minnesota’s harsh winters). But due to the costs of rolling out docking infrastructure, it hasn’t been able to expand enough, Dossett says, to reach lower-income neighborhoods like North Minneapolis and Phillips. Those neighborhoods, and others that lack access to not only bike share but public transit in general, says Josh Johnson, mobility manager for the Minneapolis Department of Public Works, will be among the first to welcome the new dockless bikes.

Motivate, which the City and Nice Ride brought on board to help carry out the transition, will essentially serve as the on-the-ground operator, responsible for bike maintenance, rebalancing, and app development. “We’re getting the benefit of the dockless bikes while still maintaining quality and control,” Dossett says. Nice Ride belongs to organizations like the North American Bike Share Association, and will be able to share best practices with other cities looking to implement a similar strategy.

Making the transition to a dockless model has been on the minds of officials at Nice Ride and the city for a while. “Around a year and a half ago, when we saw what was happening in China, with the growth of dockless bike sharing there, and then as the model started to take off in the U.S., we had a meeting with our board where we asked: What’s our next move?” Dossett says. “Ultimately, we decided that dockless was better–you can reach more people, and you can do it at a lower cost because you don’t have to maintain the docks and all the electronic equipment, like the keypads and touch screens.” Users will be able to unlock the dockless bikes via an app (and will eventually roll out an alternative system for people without smartphones) cutting down on system costs. For winter, it will be much easier for Nice Ride to just remove and store a bunch of bikes, without having to worry about transplanting the whole docking systems along with them.

But Dossett and his team was also very cognizant that there were things about the current state of dockless bike sharing that did not work, namely, the lack of order in the public right-of-way. “We thought the idea that bikes could end up in the middle of a sidewalk, where someone with a disability might be trying to navigate, would not work for us,” Dossett says.