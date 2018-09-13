advertisement
  • 3:09 pm

Hurricane Florence looks terrifying from space

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, but that doesn’t mean it is not dangerous. In a tweet, the National Hurricane Center urged people to “not focus on the wind speed category,” as the storm poses serious threats in the form of flash flooding, storm surges, and prolonged river flooding.

Images from the International Space Station underscore the threat level: Current ISS resident astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted a few photos of the whirling nightmare, noting that photographing the storm was difficult, because it is so massive that they couldn’t capture the entire thing without using a “super wide-angle lens.” If you’re in an evacuation zone and haven’t left yet, grab your emergency kit and make a break for it.

