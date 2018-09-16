Here’s what you should know before negotiating your salary with a recruiter

Negotiating salary is uncomfortable. But if you don’t do it, it could cost you $1 million over the course of your career. So as unnerving as it may be, it’s worth it.

advertisement

advertisement

Unfortunately, there’s no magic formula for how to negotiate salary. Everything from time pressure for the hiring manager to fill the role to recent concerns over budget can affect how a negotiation plays out, and the negotiations can proceed in infinite directions. There are just too many human variables for there to be a one-size-fits-all solution. The good news? I talked to several recruiters, and they all more or less agreed on many important points regarding salary negotiation. So I’ll present the tips I heard across the board here. 1. Capitalize on the recruiter’s incentive to hire you Many people go into negotiations thinking that it’s a game and that they have to beat the recruiter, likely the first person you will communicate with about the job opening. But in reality, the recruiter is your best friend during salary negotiations. For one thing, it’s in the recruiter’s best interest to get you to say yes to the offer. I spoke to a recruiter who has worked with Slack, and she put it this way: “As the recruiter, I have every reason to get you as much money as I can. By getting the hire, I get recognized for my work, and I eventually get more money too.” That means the recruiter wants to make you happy. Use that to your advantage by trying to do all negotiations through the recruiter, even if the hiring manager sends you the offer. If you can’t, at least ask to speak to the recruiter, at which point you can get a better sense of what might be possible when you do enter into negotiations. You can ask them for suggestions on how to negotiate with this specific hiring manager—who they know much better than you do—or get clarity about certain topics, like the ability to negotiate outside of the stated salary range. Plus, speaking with a recruiter about salary—as opposed to a hiring manager—helps you avoid some awkward situations. Do you really want to talk salary with your potential future boss? Probably not. Erika Klics, a recruiter at Zapier, compared it to working with a real estate agent: You wouldn’t walk into someone’s home, comment on the decor, and then tell them how much you think it’s worth. Same goes for a company: By speaking with a company’s real estate agent—the recruiter—you don’t risk offending anyone and losing the offer. Bottom line: If the company has a recruiter, use them as a resource as much as you can.

advertisement

Related: All the things you’re doing wrong in negotiations 2. Know your true market value It’s smart to say, “I want to be paid what I’m worth.” But the real question is: Do you know what that market value is? If you want to be paid market value, you need to come in with numbers. And here’s the newsflash: Company review and salary comparison sites like Glassdoor and Payscale alone won’t give you what you’re looking for. Real estate metaphors seem to be popular among recruiters, as one Bay Area recruiter I spoke to put it this way: If you’re selling your house, you can’t just go online and say, ‘Redfin says my house is worth $400,000.’ It’s not. Redfin hasn’t seen the inside of your house. Redfin likely hasn’t even seen the outside of your house. Redfin has no idea how much your house is worth. That’s why you need a realtor. The point? You need to do your research with real humans in addition to doing your homework researching at salary sites. Talk to other recruiters and hiring managers. Or, if you don’t know any, reach out to connections on LinkedIn who work in the same industry or even at the company you’re applying to. You can even ask your friends—or your friends’ friends. The best way to know what people make for a certain kind of job is to ask the people with similar qualifications who have that kind of job in your location. Of course, different individuals have different qualifications, but this process will at least get you in the right range. If you go into a negotiation and can say, “I’ve spoken to four people in the area with similar job titles and duties, and the range was $72,000 to $80,000, depending on other benefits offered,” you’re going to sound much more prepared than if you say, “Glassdoor says I should make $80,000.” Related: Five tips for winning business negotiations with bullies

advertisement

3. If you’re going to negotiate, do it early How to negotiate is one thing, but people don’t talk as much about when to negotiate. The answer: as soon as possible. You can lay the groundwork for negotiations early by being transparent about your expectations and gracious in your interactions with everyone you speak to. But once you have that offer, you need to negotiate quickly. Why? To start, it shows that you’re excited about the job. If you’re eager to negotiate, it means you want to make the offer work for you. But more importantly, you’re avoiding some potentially negative effects. If you wait until the deadline to begin negotiations, you’ve put the company in a bad position. It’s possible they’re holding on to other candidates, and by pushing their decision-making timeline back, you’re disrespecting them and those other candidates who are waiting for a reply. Not only does that back the company into a corner and make them uncomfortable, but it also just gives the recruiter less time to fight for you. Related: Here’s how to negotiate your salary over email 4. Be the first to say a number when you’re working with a recruiter Many states don’t allow potential employers to ask how much a candidate makes, but that doesn’t mean they won’t ask you what you’d like to make. And it’s important to be forthcoming with that number—even if they don’t ask. There’s little consensus from experts on whether you should be the first to say a number. But psychological studies consistently show that being the first to say a number in any sort of negotiation plays out in your favor. It’s called anchoring because the number you provide anchors the conversation and sets the expectations for all discussions going forward.

advertisement

Waiting for the company to tell you the salary offer is tempting: You get to lead the negotiation from there, and you can be sure you won’t accidentally undersell yourself. But the recruiters I spoke to confirmed that waiting to set expectations won’t help. For starters, honest companies—the ones you want to work for—won’t lowball you just because your range is lower than what they expected. Plus, says Tom Harvey, a recruiter at Zapier, it makes the recruiter’s life a lot easier if you let them know your expectations right off the bat: Giving the recruiter a range helps them better understand if you’re on the same page. If your expectations are out of range, it’s not a dealbreaker. But if they’re dramatically out of range, now we know, and we can figure out how to move forward. There’s no real consensus on precisely when it’s best to offer this number, but if you want to lead that conversation, you’ll need to be sure you say it before the recruiter does—likely toward the end of the first interview. Especially if you’re already earning on the high end for your industry, it’s best to share that information up front: Let them know what you’re currently making or at least a range you might expect. Otherwise, you run the risk of wasting the company’s time—and your own. In the current job market, someone with a college degree is pretty likely to be able to find employment. That means that recruiters are competing against each other to get the best hires, and you can use that to your advantage by knowing your market value and not underselling yourself. These tips are focused on salary negotiations for new job offers, but they can be mapped onto negotiations for a raise, too. And when you’re asking for a raise, you have even more tools in your arsenal because you know the people you’re negotiating with. You know the kind of language that gets through to them, you know what makes them empathetic, and you know what would make them say no. Use that to your advantage. A version of this article originally appeared on Zapier and is adapted with permission.