Henry Cavill’s weird and wonderful Instagram adieu to Superman

Who: Henry Cavill

Why we care: Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane–you know, two things that look exactly alike from any distance–no, wait, it’s . . . the rising hopes of every blandly handsome young leading man-type in Hollywood! With Henry Cavill reportedly parting ways with the DC Universe, there is currently a large cape to fill and no shortage of strapping, symmetrical-faced lads to fill it. Although the Hollywood Reporter first broke the story on Wednesday morning, all that could be confirmed throughout the day was that Warner Bros. currently has no plans to use the hunky, problematically mustachioed actor in any further DC Universe films.

On Thursday morning, however, Cavill posted a gloriously offbeat Instagram video that suggests the split is indeed final. Thanks to his strong work in the latest Mission: Impossible, Cavill is likely destined for greater things than the albatross of DC superheroism. And judging from the faux-melancholy video below, the actor probably feels the same way.