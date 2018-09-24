The Slackification of work

I never cease to be amazed by the chat channels that pop up on my company’s official Slack workspace. From #dogyard to #design, #bikes, #cars, #intramuralsports, #volunteering, and something called #criticalmass (which is about getting a group of coworkers together to do something outside of work), a new thread seems to be started by someone almost every day.

It’s been like this ever since some of our engineers turned to Slack–the intraoffice comms tool that’s pretty ubiquitous in startups these days–for workday chats a couple of years ago. It was originally intended as a way to fuel productivity, by enabling people to share information without disrupting one another. Before we knew it, the whole team was on it discussing and debating all manner of things (and, as a company, we were pretty much forced into formally subscribing to the platform–clever one, Slack).

Of course, constant workplace chat isn’t limited to one application. Whether its old-fashioned SMS, Facebook Messenger, or Google Hangouts, instant messaging and messaging apps have completely infiltrated your average workplace. More than 40% of Americans now use chat apps at work, and that jumps to more than 70% in the tech industry. And with tech companies in an arms race to build the next go-to platform for instant office communication, chances are your employees are now talking with someone almost all the time during their 9 to 5–and I guarantee you it’s not always about work.

All of which raises the question: What kind of impact is all this having on productivity? And, as a leader, just how worried should you be about it?

My answer: not very. This constant communication is evidence of a new work paradigm, one in which the professional and personal are mingling, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It might seem counterintuitive, but I’ve found that as a CEO the best thing I can do to manage the impact of instant chat on my company is to take a relatively hands-off approach. Not only is it futile to completely police how people are using these tools at work, but if you let things evolve organically–and trust your team to strike the right balance–the “Slackification” of work can actually be a good thing.

The profound upside of office chatter

We’ve all been in offices where you don’t know the name of the person who sits 10 feet away from you. Not only does this kind of disconnection make for awkward interactions, it also makes it difficult to wander over and ask for help with a project, check on a deadline, or collaborate on an idea that crosses departmental lines. That’s a big reason why one of the biggest contributors to workplace productivity isn’t time spent, head down, at your desk. It’s social cohesion.

And this is where chat can help. All those seemingly off-topic threads happening through the day actually do help build a rapport that transcends work, sure, but also enhances it. When employees bond over a shared love of trail running or sampling craft beer on a chat thread, they not only learn each other’s names, but what drives each other as human beings. The culture of belonging and collaboration that starts online has measurable impacts offline when it comes to sharing knowledge and offering support for problems and projects that come up at work. In fact, a study by Microsoft even found that productivity at work actually increases with access to social media chat tools.