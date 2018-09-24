Every interview question is really this question

Back in 1959, Peter Drucker coined the term ‘knowledge worker.” True to his vision of the future, many of the most desirable jobs in the modern economy involve acquiring and using knowledge to solve new problems in new ways.

It is easy to forget that in the details of the job application process. You have applied for a specific position with a particular title. The ad probably listed a set of job requirements and duties. And when you get ready for your interview, you typically prepare by focusing on how your previous experience gets you ready to do that job.

And you should be ready to answer questions about how you will do the job you applied for.

But underlying each interview question is really a broader picture the interviewer is trying to fill out. Recruiters really want to know if you are going to use your knowledge effectively to enhance the mission of the organization.

There are three things they are looking for.

First, are you curious?

The knowledge you have when you walk in the door is wonderful, but you don’t know everything you need to know to succeed in the long term. There are going to be new skills that your job will require you to learn. The facts on the ground are constantly changing. The competition improves its products and services.

The people who are most likely to succeed in the long run are the ones who drink in the information around them. The more you learn, the better able you are to recognize potential problems before they become significant. So you want to find ways to demonstrate your thirst for knowledge. Ask a lot of questions in the interview. Talk about things you have read and classes you have taken. If you have interests outside of the direct line of the work you’re going to be asked to do, mention those as well. A broad base of knowledge often aids creativity.