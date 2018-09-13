Tim Armstrong is out at Oath

Armstrong is soon to be the ex-CEO of Verizon’s Oath, the division formed when AOL and Yahoo merged under one banner. Verizon had high hopes for Oath, its digital advertising unit, but has yet to see the progress it wants with the company–and has yet to see it be able to compete with Facebook and Google’s ad empire, which is probably why Armstrong, who has been CEO at Oath since 2017, is being shown the door. Armstrong will be replaced by Oath’s current COO, K. Guru Gowrappan, who will assume CEO duties on October 1, CNBC reports. Announcing Gowrappan’s promotion to Oath’s CEO, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said: