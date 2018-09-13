How Google is breaking EU privacy law, according to a new complaint

Ad customization technology used by Google and other companies is in violation of Europe’s new General Data Protection Regulation, according to a complaint filed yesterday in a case that could become a test of the scope of the still-new privacy law.

The complaint, filed by a cofounder of Mozilla and executive at secure browsing company Brave, a researcher at University College London and the executive director of the U.K.’s Open Rights Group, argues that real-time ad placement software violates the law by sharing people’s personal data, including what sites they’re accessing, information about their devices, their locations or IP addresses, and market segment identifiers with potentially hundreds of companies involved in bidding on ads.

That data is exposed to advertisers in the process of a “bid request,” when advertisers bid on the right to show ads in particular web page slots to particular users based on behavioral data about them and the pages they’re visiting.

“This is particularly egregious since the data concerned are very likely to be ‘special categories’ of personal data,” writes Johnny Ryan, the chief policy and industry relations officer for Brave, in a report. “The personal data in question reveal what a person is watching online, and often reveal specific location. These alone would reveal a person’s sexual orientation, religious belief, political leaning, or ethnicity. In addition, a ‘segment ID’ that denotes what category of person a data broker or other long-term profiler has discovered a person fits into.”

A call to investigate real-time bidding

The complaints point both to Google’s “Authorized Buyers” ad market software and to an industry standard called OpenRTB. (“RTB” stands for real-time bidding.) Citing a violation of Article 5, paragraph 1 of the GDPR, they argue that the bidding systems don’t comply with the requirement that data be “processed in a manner that ensures appropriate security of the personal data, including protection against unauthorized or unlawful processing and against accidental loss, destruction or damage, using appropriate technical or organisational measures (‘integrity and confidentiality’).”

Google’s system and OpenRTB fail to notify people when their data is disseminated, give users a formal way to object to third-party use of their data, or provide sufficient controls to prevent further use of the data, according to the complaints. The complainants hope to trigger an EU-wide investigation into the ad tech industry’s practices.

Google says that it takes steps to comply with the law and safeguard privacy.