Everything Apple didn’t announce at its event: Macs, iPads, and more

Apple focused on just two product lines at its big press event on Wednesday, announcing larger Apple Watches and three new iPhones . If you were hoping to hear about new Macs, iPads, AirPods, or the illusive AirPower charging mat, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

Apple will likely hold another event later this year where it will announce a MacBook Air overhaul with a new design and higher-resolution display, a new MacBook Mini for professional users, and new iPad Pro models with FaceID and smaller bezels around the display. Rumors of those products’ existence have been reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Both Bloomberg and Kuo also expect Apple to announce new AirPods this year with support for “Hey Siri” voice commands, along with a wireless charging case for both new and existing AirPods. (Apple itself has been teasing that charging case on its website since last year, but hasn’t said when it might launch.) The rumored AirPods refresh is not to be confused with a higher-end, water-resistant version, reportedly in the works for next year.

The story with Apple’s AirPower charging mat is murkier. Apple first announced the product last fall, promising the ability to charge an iPhone X, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously without cables.

But while Bloomberg and Kuo still expect AirPower to launch this year, Apple is no longer saying so on its website. As 9to5Mac notes, the only place where Apple had even mentioned AirPower was on the iPhone X product page, which has since been removed to make way for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xr. Neither of those product pages discuss AirPower, nor do Apple’s latest press releases.