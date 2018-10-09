Building a better annuity

Fintech innovations tend to follow a pattern of increasing sophistication and value. Consider the dawn of the web when internet stock trading made it cheap and easy for individuals to buy and sell equities. Today, robo-advisers have pushed the ball further down the field, making it cheap and easy for individuals to build diversified long-term portfolios.

Saving and budgeting tools are on a similar trajectory of innovation. For years, apps such as Mint have helped consumers get a handle on their saving and spending habits. Now new tools are bringing fintech to the next level, tying saving and budgeting to produce concrete benefits. Take Relay, which helps consumers make the most out of the money they’ve earmarked for future expenses. Relay combines an immediate annuity with a Visa prepaid card that offers cash-back rewards of 3% to 13% on eligible purchases.

“Insurance products, like annuities, are usually something people buy to establish a safety net, and as such are often a ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ kind of deal,” says Andres Barragan, chief experience officer of Group One Thousand One, which operates Relay. “We wanted to offer an annuity product that was more desirable and one that people would want to use every day because of the great value it provides.”

“OUTSMARTING YOUR MONEY”

Financial companies have a decades-long history of technological innovation to make consumers’ lives simpler, from direct-deposit ATM machines to mobile payment systems. “Now, we’re seeing an acceleration of financial technology because of the ubiquity and power of smart phones,” says N.K. Chidambaran, an associate professor of finance at the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University who specializes in fintech.

Yet, as more products arrive on the market, companies are striving to find new ways to appeal to consumers, not only by making banking and investment decisions easier, but also by offering smart benefits.

During Relay’s research-and-development process, survey subjects were asked to consider how regular payouts and rewards such as cash-back rates of up to 13% would fit into their lives. One respondent described earning cash back on money as a “no-brainer,” adding, “You know you’re going to spend it, why not earn money for it?” Additionally, survey subjects were intrigued by the way the product felt like a “life hack” or “outsmarting your money.”