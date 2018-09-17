Michael Che and Colin Jost’s best jokes from their Emmy Awards monologue

Michael Che and Colin Jost took their Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” schtick to the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards as the night’s co-hosts. And in their opening monologue, they tackled the disastrous political landscape, the #MeToo movement, and the crumbling state of the TV industry. Here are some of their best zingers.

“It is an honor to be here sharing this night with the many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet.” — Michael Che

“This year, the audience is allowed to drink in their seats–hope you’re excited about that. Yeah, because the one thing Hollywood needs right now is people losing their inhibitions at a work function.” — Colin Jost

“I don’t know if you know this, but the first Emmys were held back in 1949. Things were very different back then. Gas was 17 cents a gallon. A new home cost $7,000. And we all agreed that Nazis were bad.” — Colin Jost

“Our network, NBC, has the most nominations of any broadcast network, which is kinda like being the sexiest person on life support.” — Michael Che

“Netflix, of course, has the most nominations tonight. And if you’re a network executive that’s the scariest thing you can possible hear–except maybe, ‘Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one.'” — Colin Jost

Roseanne was cancelled by herself but picked up by white nationalists. — Colin Jost