Making sense of the most confusing new iPhone lineup ever

Ever since Apple introduced the iPhone 4s in 2011, the company’s phone-naming terminology has followed a predictable pattern. If the company gave a new phone the same model number as the previous year’s, but with an “S” appended, you knew that the industrial design wasn’t going to change, even if the technology inside—like the processor and cameras—had progressed quite a bit. Sure, the iPhone 4s, 5s, and 6s were fine phones; they were just about refinement rather than shaking things up.

And then there’s this year. Apple’s three new iPhones—the Xr, Xs, and Xs Max—all build upon 2017’s iPhone X and acknowledge that fact in their branding. But despite their debt to the X, they add up to the most strikingly new lineup in iPhone history. The iPhone X proposition—an edge-to-edge display, a notch, and Face ID—was a novelty last year; now it’s standard across the line. And even the smallest model, the Xs, has a larger display than any previous iPhone except the X.

For all their similarities, the new phones don’t line up into a digestible good/better/best matrix. The cheapest model, the $749 Xr, is the midrange model in terms of size and has a nifty twist—six different color options to choose from—which is unavailable on the Xs and Xs Max. But if you covet a bright-red iPhone in an intermediate size, you’ll have to decide whether the stuff the Xr doesn’t have is an issue. And while some of what’s missing is obvious—the Xr has only one rear camera—other omissions are somewhat arcane, like the fact it can withstand being submerged for 30 minutes in only one meter of water vs. two meters for the Xs and Xs Max.

Even Apple’s specs comparison doesn’t tell the whole story. The iPhone Xr’s “Liquid Retina” LCD display has a lower pixels-per-inch count and less contrast than the Xs and Xs Max OLED screens. But that isn’t necessarily a downgrade worth worrying about, in the way a smaller storage capacity or less RAM might be.

Though Apple has offered iPhones in varying screen sizes since 2014, this year’s differences in real estate aren’t as distinct as with models of yore: At 5.8″ (Xs), 6.1″ (Xr), and 6.5″ (Xs Max), the new phones aren’t small, medium, and large so much as large, very large, and very, very large. As I came face to face with all three at Apple’s hands-on area at its event this morning, I had to think for a moment before I could tell which new iPhone was which.

The bottom line is that there may not be a bottom line on the new iPhones, if what you seek is buying advice that can be boiled down to a few sentences. For Apple, that’s something new.

No quadrants for you

Upon returning to Apple in 1997, Steve Jobs famously interrupted a meeting in progress—involving the company’s then-ballooning, overlapping lineup of Mac models—to draw four quadrants on a whiteboard. It indicated that the company would henceforth offer one consumer laptop, one consumer desktop, one pro laptop, and one pro desktop. That set the stage for an era in which Apple offered a few products with mass appeal rather than a Byzantine menu of offerings aimed at slightly different kinds of users, as makers of Windows PCs continue to do.