Is content validation the next growth industry?

By now, you’ve probably seen the fake video of Barack Obama calling Donald Trump “a total and complete dipshit.” The voice may not be exactly right, but the clip—which took a team of video pros at BuzzFeed 56 hours to create—vividly illustrates the nascent threat of deepfakes, i.e. digitally altered videos that can pretty much make anyone say anything.

Deepfake technology is already being used to insert celebrity faces into pornography, and it’s not hard to see dangerous implications for politics. Putting false statements into the mouths of state actors could easily spur an international controversy, a stock market panic, or even an outright war. Far from science fiction, the threat is so real that DARPA, the U.S. defense agency responsible for emerging military technology, has already assembled an official media forensics lab to sniff out fakes.

Adulterated videos, of course, aren’t the only threat on the fake news front. The 2016 U.S. presidential election offered a convincing illustration of the power of plain old fake headlines and news stories, spread on social media, to sway the course of world events. Since then, we’ve grown accustomed to second-guessing, and occasionally falling for, dubious stories spread on our feeds. (It doesn’t help that real journalism is now being conflated by some politicians with fake news.) In the end, we’re left deeply uncertain who and what to trust—if anything at all.

Social media sits at the crux of many of these challenges. It’s the primary place people get their news these days and, sadly, one of the places most vulnerable to manipulation. As someone who has built a career in social media, I find this alarming. I have tremendous faith in the power of social channels to create connection and open up dialogue. Networks like Facebook and Twitter have become part of the plumbing of the internet and aren’t going away. But the spread of fake content—not just wacky, easily dismissed conspiracy theories but convincing videos capable of making experts do a double take—is a growing threat.

How do we restore trust and confidence in online content in this climate? To me, the way forward isn’t just an algorithm tweak or a new set of regulations. This challenge is far too complex for that. We’re talking, at root, about faith in what we see and hear online, about trusting the raw data that informs the decisions of individuals, companies, and whole countries. The time for a Band-Aid fix has long passed. Instead, we may be talking about the digital era’s next growth industry: content validation.

The burgeoning content validation industry

Interestingly, we’re already seeing a flurry of activity in this arena, as the arms race between fakers and detectives accelerates. The Deepfake phenomenon, in particular, has inspired a growing technological response, outlined recently by Axios’s Kaveh Waddell. The startup Truepic, which has just attracted more than $10 million in funding from the likes of Reuters, has set its sights on sniffing out details like eye reflectivity and hair placement, which are nearly impossible to fake across the thousands of frames in a video. Gfycat, the gif-hosting platform, uses AI-powered tools that check for anomalies to identify and pull down offending clips on its site.

On the academic and research front, scientists at Los Alamos are building algorithms that hunt out repeated visual elements, a telltale sign of video manipulation, while SUNY Albany researchers have developed a system that monitors video blinking patterns. DARPA and its media forensics team, meanwhile, look for inconsistencies in lighting on AI-generated faces.