The Apple Watch 4 is the small iPhone I was waiting for

Every year, I wish for a “small” phone from Apple –and every year, I’m disappointed. But yesterday, while watching the company’s marketing event, I had an epiphany: the Apple Watch Series 4 LTE is the small smartphone I’ve been dreaming about.

I was tempted to replace my iPhone with an LTE-equipped Watch Series 3 last year, but the reported connectivity problems and bad reviews stopped me. One year later, Apple seems to have solved its timepiece’s troubles and looks ready to release a watch with more features and solid connectivity. These features aren’t superfluous, either–unlike recent iPhone releases that tend to be piled with marketing fluff, the fourth generation of the Apple Watch will come with what look like genuinely awesome upgrades.

The Watch Series 4 is really just an extra-small iPhone: It can give you directions, play music, make calls, send messages, and offer an occasional glance at the news. If you don’t mind going without a camera, it promises to do nearly anything your iPhone can–and to me, it could outperform Apple’s smartphones when it comes to wellness.

[Photo: Apple]

New wellness features . . .

Thursday’s launch event was heavily focused on the health and mindfulness features of the Watch: For starters, thanks to the electrodes incorporated on the watch’s crown and base, this thing can make a single-lead electrocardiogram reading that’s been approved by the FDA. This could be crucial for people with heart problems, but continuous health data gathering could be extremely useful to prevent and detect potential heart problems in any user.

Heart rate monitoring is another health feature that could be a lifesaver: The Watch will automatically flag anything unusual about my heart rate and alert me about it so I can talk to my doctor (especially useful, if I can show the results of the ECG taken right when the alert occurred).