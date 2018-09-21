Michel Gondry’s no-b.s. trick to getting the best out of Jim Carrey for “Kidding”

If singular surrealist Michel Gondry and renaissance oddball Jim Carrey could erase the memory of working together on 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, they obviously would not.

The pair has just rekindled their collaboration for the first time since that mind-bending dramedy with Showtime’s Kidding—and have proven that their creative alchemy was no fluke.

In Kidding, Carrey plays a modern-day Mr. Rogers, Jeff Pickles, who’s navigating a mental breakdown following unspeakable tragedy. The show finds both Gondry, who executive produced the series and directed four of 10 episodes, and Carrey in rare form. We’ve seen Carrey go to dark and sad places before, but here the control and specificity of his performance is tethered to Gondry’s equally restrained vision of a dreamworld jackknifed by bitter reality. It’s in the same ballpark as the pair’s work together on Eternal Sunshine, only a different sport.

When they first began to work together on the 2004 film, Gondry had only one film, the little seen Human Nature, and a satchel of trippy, iconic music videos to his credit. Carrey was dubious of Gondry’s approach.

“I would say to try [acting in a scene] this way, and he would say ‘No, it’s ridiculous,'” Gondry says. “And I would say, ‘How can you tell if you don’t try it?'”

Over the course of filming, however, he gradually gained the star’s respect.

“I had sort of proven throughout Sunshine that I was not a fake or incompetent and now he trusts me 100%. I can ask him to try something and he’s gonna try it.”