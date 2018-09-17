Emmy Awards 2018: Here’s a list of the winners and nominees

The 70th Emmy Awards have already created some historic moments. In the lead up to tonight’s main show, several Emmys were awarded–most notably to John Legend as part of Jesus Christ Superstar‘s win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), which made him the first African-American male to score an EGOT. Also, Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Katt Williams (Atlanta), and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) swept all the guest actor and actress categories–the first time African-Americans have done so in Emmy history.

Below are the nominees and winners in the main categories of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Americans (FX)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Godless (Netflix)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld (HBO)

Ed Harris – Westworld (HBO)