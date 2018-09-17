advertisement
  • 7:41 pm

Emmy Awards 2018: Here’s a list of the winners and nominees

See which TV shows and actors took home an Emmy at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

[Image: courtesy of Television Academy]
By KC Ifeanyi4 minute Read

The 70th Emmy Awards have already created some historic moments. In the lead up to tonight’s main show, several Emmys were awarded–most notably to John Legend as part of Jesus Christ Superstar‘s win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), which made him the first African-American male to score an EGOT. Also, Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Katt Williams (Atlanta), and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) swept all the guest actor and actress categories–the first time African-Americans have done so in Emmy history.

Below are the nominees and winners in the main categories of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld (HBO)
Ed Harris – Westworld (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Amazon)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
William H. Macy – Shameless (Showtime)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Michelle Dockery – Godless (Netflix)
Edie Falco – Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King – Seven Seconds (Netflix)
Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: “USS Callister” (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown (Netflix)
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland (Showtime)
David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Matt Smith – The Crown (Netflix)
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta (FX)
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne (ABC)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
Megan Mullally – Will & Grace (NBC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – WINNER
Louie Anderson – Baskets (FX)
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Merritt Wever – Godless (Netflix)
Letitia Wright – Black Mirror: “Black Museum” (Netflix)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ricky Martin – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Edgar Ramírez – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – Waco (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Black Mirror: “USS Callister” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta – “Barbershop” (FX)
Atlanta – “Alligator Man” (FX)
Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)
Barry – “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going” (HBO)
Silicon Valley – “Fifty-One Percent” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot” (Amazon) – WINNER

About the author

KC covers entertainment and pop culture for Fast Company. Previously, KC was part of the Emmy Award-winning team at "Good Morning America" where he was the social media producer.

