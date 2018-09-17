Emmy Awards 2018: Here’s a list of the winners and nominees

The 70th Emmy Awards have already created some historic moments. In the lead up to tonight’s main show, several Emmys were awarded–most notably to John Legend as part of Jesus Christ Superstar‘s win for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), which made him the first African-American male to score an EGOT. Also, Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Katt Williams (Atlanta), and Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) swept all the guest actor and actress categories–the first time African-Americans have done so in Emmy history.
Below are the nominees and winners in the main categories of the Primetime Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones (HBO) – WINNER
Stranger Things (Netflix)
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Black-ish (ABC)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – WINNER
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC)
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC)
Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)
Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix) – WINNER
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)
Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX) – WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld (HBO)
Ed Harris – Westworld (HBO)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) – WINNER
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
William H. Macy – Shameless (Showtime)
Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Michelle Dockery – Godless (Netflix)
Edie Falco – Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King – Seven Seconds (Netflix) – WINNER
Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)
Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX) – WINNER
Jeff Daniels – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Jesse Plemons – Black Mirror: “USS Callister” (Netflix)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Vanessa Kirby – The Crown (Netflix)
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO) – WINNER
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO) – WINNER
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland (Showtime)
David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Matt Smith – The Crown (Netflix)
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta (FX)
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne (ABC)
Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – WINNER
Megan Mullally – Will & Grace (NBC)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO) – WINNER
Louie Anderson – Baskets (FX)
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Penélope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Merritt Wever – Godless (Netflix) – WINNER
Letitia Wright – Black Mirror: “Black Museum” (Netflix)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ricky Martin – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Edgar Ramírez – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix) – WINNER
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Leguizamo – Waco (Paramount Network)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) – WINNER
Tracey Ullman’s Show (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) – WINNER
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Black Mirror: “USS Callister” (Netflix) – WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta – “Barbershop” (FX)
Atlanta – “Alligator Man” (FX)
Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)
Barry – “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going” (HBO)
Silicon Valley – “Fifty-One Percent” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot” (Amazon) – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
Atlanta – “FUBU” (FX)
Atlanta – “Teddy Perkins” (FX)
Barry – “Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (HBO)
GLOW – “Pilot” (Netflix)
Silicon Valley – “Initial Coin Offering” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot” (Amazon) – WINNER
The Big Bang Theory – “The Bow Tie Symmetry” (CBS)
Outstanding Directing For a Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: “Episode 2061” (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: “Episode 421” (HBO)
Portlandia: “Riot Spray” (IFC)
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Donald Glover” (NBC) – WINNER
The Late Late Show With James Corden: “Episode 0416” (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: “Episode 438” (CBS)
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Game of Thrones: “Beyond The Wall” (HBO)
Game of Thrones: “The Dragon And The Wolf” (HBO)
Ozark: “The Toll” (Netflix)
Ozark: “Tonight We Improvise” (Netflix)
Stranger Things: “Chapter Nine: The Gate” (Netflix)
The Crown: “Paterfamilias” (Netflix) – WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale: “After” (Hulu)
Outstanding Directing For a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Godless (Netflix)
Jesus Christ Superstar (NBC)
Paterno (HBO)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: “The Man Who Would Be Vogue” (FX) – WINNER
The Looming Tower: “9/11” (Hulu)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC) – WINNER
Outstanding Directing For a Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior: “Daytona Beach Qualifiers” (NBC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “10s Across The Board” (VH1) – WINNER
Shark Tank, “Episode 903” (ABC)
The Amazing Race: “It’s Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure” (CBS)
The Voice: “Live Top 11 Performances” (NBC)
