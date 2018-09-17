Are you making these three common mistakes when you’re looking for feedback?

In any job, and indeed any area of performance, feedback is key to getting better. And there’s no substitute for the opinion of well-intended people who have both expertise in your field and knowledge of your performance. Hearing their views on how you are doing is essential for eliminating mistakes, putting in place more effective behaviors and habits, and learning new skills.

Yet feedback is tremendously underutilized in organizations, with surveys indicating that 65% of employees feel they don’t get enough. This stands in contrast to professional athletes, for example, who can rely on regular evaluations and tips from dedicated coaches. Lack of feedback doesn’t just hurt professional development, but it also affects performance, engagement, and well-being. As global HR industry analyst Josh Bersin noted, the absence of feedback makes people “nervous, suspicious, and less productive,” while scientific research shows that well-designed feedback produces significant boosts in employee morale and performance.

Although organizations need to create a feedback-rich culture, it’s also the employees’ responsibility to get what they need to improve their performance. These are the three most common mistakes they make when they ask for feedback from others.

Fishing for compliments

Even when employees don’t realize it, their approaches to feedback seeking tend to condition others to provide good rather than bad feedback. “Was this okay?” they’ll ask, or “Did you like my presentation?” “Are you happy with my report?” or “Shall I apply for a promotion?” These questions are designed to elicit an agreeable, rather than an honest, answer. It only gets worse when people approach sources they know will be positive, much like when a friend asks another friend if s/he is fat or if s/he looks good in that outfit.

Related: How to train yourself to take feedback well

To overcome this problem, you should always prioritize seeking feedback from people who are less interested in being nice to you. That can be either because they are not your friend or colleague, or because they have a disagreeable personality. You should also phrase your questions so they’ll elicit criticism, such as: “What could I have done better?” “Which mistakes did I make?” “What are the things you disliked about my presentation?” or “What are the main areas where I could improve?”

While we all enjoy playing to our strengths, you can only get better by addressing your weaknesses, and feedback is key to identifying those weaknesses. It should also be noted that scientific research suggests that praise and positive feedback can have the opposite effect on your performance.