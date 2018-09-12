Good news for drunk vegans: White Castle rolls out Impossible Sliders

The restaurant chain has been testing the reception to Impossible Food‘s faux meat burger since April, when it introduced Impossible Sliders to 140 White Castle locations in New York, New Jersey, and Chicago. Now, faux-burger enthusiasts have spoken and deemed the Impossible Slider a welcome addition to crave cases across the land, with sales exceeding expectations for the past six months.

In the wake of the successful pilot project, White Castle is taking its little plant-based burgers to all 13 states where the White Castle has locations, ensuring that vegetarians willing to sink their teeth into “disconcertingly beef-like plant-based meat” have an option at the fast-food chain.