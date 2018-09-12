“American Horror Story” recap: 4 easy ways to catch up before “Apocalypse”

While creator Ryan Murphy claims the new season will be like The Love Boat, don’t expect Captain Stubing to be wandering the halls. Instead, the eighth season of the creepy-as-hell anthology series will bring together favorite characters from its earlier chapters, including Murder House and Coven—all played by a star-studded cast that includes Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Connie Britton, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, and Gabourey Sidibe, with some of them playing multiple roles.

So what will Season 8 involve? No one knows much aside from the fact that this will be the crossover event that American Horror Story fans have been hankering for ever since Taissa Farmiga joined the third season. Oh, and there’s supposedly an antichrist involved, because of course there is.

If you’re looking to catch up on all the mythology before the show premieres, we’ve rounded up a few insightful, comprehensive recaps: