Too many teens are using Juuls, according to the FDA

The Food and Drug Administration is worried about the latest teenage craze. Teen use of electronic cigarettes is growing–especially the Juul device, which is considered so fetch in many underage circles that it has reached an “epidemic proportion,” writes the FDA, according to the New York Times .

The agency sent letters to Juul, along with other popular e-cigarette brands–as well as to over 1,100 retailers–demanding that they prove that e-cigarettes will stop being sold to the young folks. The FDA says more than 2 million middle and high schoolers regularly use the devices, and it wants both the makers and sellers to help curb this trend.

Though Juul is by far the most popular e-cigarette device, two other companies, Vuse and Blu, have also received warnings.

Organizations from around the country have been looking into whether the marketing tactics used by these companies specifically lure teens. Earlier this year, the FDA opened an inquiry into Juul’s practices, and has requested documents to show its strategy. The findings of this investigation have yet to be made public.

You can read the full New York Times article here.

Update: Juul has provided Fast Company with this statement:

JUUL Labs will work proactively with FDA in response to its request. We are committed to preventing underage use of our product, and we want to be part of the solution in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of young people. Our mission is to improve the lives of adult smokers by providing them with a true alternative to combustible cigarettes. Appropriate flavors play an important role in helping adult smokers switch. By working together, we believe we can help adult smokers while preventing access to minors, and we will continue to engage with the FDA to fulfill our mission.

Fontem Ventures, the owners of Blu, also provided Fast Company with this statement: