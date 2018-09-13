Forget smart ovens. Intelligent HVAC is the smart home’s future

In 1970s Iran, entrepreneur Hamid Farzaneh started a company that installed heating and cooling systems into the homes of wealthy Iranians. But he noticed a problem: The HVAC systems only gave people an on-off switch to control the temperature of their entire home. That led to some rooms being too warm and others too cool because some rooms naturally heat up more than others due to window placement and how much sun they receive as the outside temperature shifts. “Imagine you just had your main water valve as the only control to open water through the house, and individual faucets did not exist,” Farzaneh says. “That’s essentially the system we have.”

At the time, there wasn’t much he could do to fix this problem of air distribution: There was no internet and no accessible sensors or wireless technology, and conversations around energy efficiency in the home hadn’t gone mainstream.

Then the Iranian Revolution happened, and Farzaneh left the country for the United States, where he began working in Silicon Valley in the 1980s. After decades of working at technology startups, Farzaneh cofounded Alea Labs in 2015 to solve that basic HVAC problem he’d encountered back in Iran, one that is pervasive in the United States as well. Today, Alea is launching its first product: a smart ventilation system equipped with 11 different sensors that gives homeowners control over the temperature in every room of their house at any given time. Because the system is connected to the cloud, it is constantly analyzing how the temperature in each room shifts throughout the day, and automatically adjusts the air flow to keep each space at the temperature that users prefer. Each smart vent, which looks similar to an HVAC grill you’d find in any home, has the sensors built into it.

It’s a smart use of technology to fix a problem most of us probably didn’t know existed–one that could have a real impact on our wallets. Unlike typical HVAC systems, which turn on in every room of your house even if you just want to cool down your bedroom, Alea Air’s smart vents close in rooms where you don’t want to direct the air flow, targeting only the rooms you do want to cool. This cools them faster and uses less energy. As a result, Farzaneh estimates that Alea Air will be able to lower users’ energy expenses by at least 20%.

Tackling such an unsexy problem like HVAC air flow isn’t Silicon Valley’s usual approach to the smart home. But overdesigned juicers and smart ovens aren’t solving the real problems of the home, which tend to be much more mundane. That was the smart home company Nest’s real insight when it launched in 2010. It has since become a household name and a commercial success.

The sensor-filled smart vent versus the smart thermostat

At first glance, Alea Air seems similar to smart thermostats like Nest, but Farzaneh says that while smart thermostats focus on making it easier to program what temperature you want your house to be, they don’t control air flow. Nest will let you program when your A/C should come on and when to turn it off, but it’s still fundamentally an on-off switch. Alea Air is like installing a separate Nest in every single room of your house that only controls one vent of your HVAC system.

However, Alea Air can work with a product like Nest, where Nest is the programmable on-off switch, and Alea gives users more granular control over where air flows in their house. By only heating or cooling specific rooms to the exact degree that’s necessary–you might want your bathroom warmer than your bedroom, for instance–you can theoretically improve energy efficiency overall. Plus, Alea Air’s sensors also test for air quality. In the future, Farzaneh plans to add additional sensors that detect dust and pollen. Alea Air also has a rechargeable battery that’s powered with thermoelectric energy-harvesting, which uses the difference in temperature between the duct’s hot or cold air and the room’s ambient air to generate electricity. For the system’s first generation, this can add 20% to 30% to the lifespan of its conventional batteries. Eventually, Farzaneh hopes to have all of Alea Air running on renewable energy so you never have to change the batteries at all.