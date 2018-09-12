Madewell just launched a menswear line

Madewell, J.Crew’s sister brand, is getting a men’s department. Starting today on Madewell’s website, some Nordstrom stores, and Nordstrom.com, Madewell will offer T-shirts, sweatshirts, and jackets. The men’s collection will also focus heavily on denim–something Madewell is known for–and will feature 21 different styles in three fits. The price point will be similar to the women’s line, with T-shirts starting at $39.50 and jeans starting at $115. The entire line is inspired from Madewell’s roots company–founded in 1937–that made workwear for men.

In 2004, J.Crew’s former CEO, Mickey Drexler, purchased the then-defunct Madewell brand, transforming it into a casual womenswear brand. It has thrived over the last couple of years, even as J.Crew sales spiraled downwards. Last year, Drexler left, along with longtime creative director Jenna Lyons. Last July, Jim Brett–who previously served as CEO of home brand West Elm–was appointed as J.Crew’s CEO. He’s led a couple of big initiatives at J.Crew, including making products available on Amazon.

Selling menswear at Madewell is another big change. And it’s unclear whether men will be eager to buy from a brand that has so far been associated with women. To launch this new collection, Madewell will hold a pop-up at Crest Hardware in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from Friday, September 14, to Sunday, September 16. As of right now, Madewell will not carry the men’s collection in its own brick-and-mortar stores, although it will be available at 31 Nordstrom locations.