How to find out why you didn’t get the job

The interview went well and you felt like you had great connection with the hiring manager. When you get an email saying thanks for your interest but they’ve hired someone else, it can leave you scratching your head and asking, “Why?”

“Don’t let the communication end at this point; continue the candidate experience and learn why you were not selected, the skills you need to work on, and the ways you can improve,” says Tammy Cohen, founder of InfoMart, a global background screening company. “A ‘post-mortem’ of an unsuccessful application can yield valuable information that will boost your chances as your job search continues.”

While there is nothing wrong with following up with a hiring manager to get specifics on why you didn’t get a job, you must make sure it is done in an appropriate fashion, says Tom Moran, CEO of the professional staffing and search firm Addison Group.

“You shouldn’t bombard the hiring manager as soon as you hear you haven’t gotten the job, but you also shouldn’t let too much time pass since you want your interview to be fresh on their mind, he says. “Several days to a week is a good rule of thumb when reaching out to schedule a follow-up conversation.”

Approach the right person

After you’ve been declined from the position, start with your main point of contact at that organization, says Jill Gugino Pante, director of the Lerner Career Services Center at University of Delaware.

“Start with a general inquiry around what skills you would need to develop to be more competitive in the field,” she says. “You may get no response as the employer may not want their feedback to be misconstrued or used against them.”

If possible, contact the hiring manager instead of the recruiter or HR representative, suggests Cohen. “Hiring managers are more likely to give a candid, knowledgeable response,” she says.