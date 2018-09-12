The new Apple Watches will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes

Again, that’s according to a leak by Apple on its very own website. Earlier today the company hosted a product sitemap XML file on Apple.com with the names of accessories for the new iPhones, revealing the new iPhone names , and now another XML file has revealed the sizes of the new Apple Watches, which are to be unveiled in just a few hours’ time.

The new Apple Watches, according to the XML leak (and found by ATH), will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. That’s up from the current 38mm and 42mm sizes. The XML file also revealed GPS and GPS + Cellular configurations for each model, and that each model will come in silver, space gray, and gold. The 40mm size will also come in Nike and Hermès options. Apple’s annual event is set to kick off in just a few hours–by which time Apple may have leaked its entire upcoming lineup of products.