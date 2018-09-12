Apple event live stream: How to watch the keynote and iPhone X reveals

It’s that time of year again where all eyes turn to Cupertino for Apple’s big fall press event. Although a series of leaks may have spoiled some of the biggest surprises this time around, Apple loyalists should still have plenty to get excited about. As our Mark Sullivan reported yesterday, the tech giant is expected to unveil three new iPhones and a breakthrough Apple Watch.

If you’re looking to stream the event live online, it will begin today (Wednesday, September 12) at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT). The easiest way to watch is via the Apple website. Apple typically likes it when you use its things, but this year it will allow you to stream it on non-Apple browsers, too. It will also live-stream the event on Twitter for the first time.

According to Apple, the live stream is best experienced on the following:

An iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later

A Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later

A PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge

Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Users with recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required) may also be able to access the stream.

Fast Company’s tech team will be on hand in Cupertino, so be sure to check back for updates and analysis on all the announcements.