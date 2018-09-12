The new iPhones will be called the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

And that comes directly from a leak on Apple’s very own website. Blog ATH found a product sitemap XML file hosted on Apple.com with the names of accessories for the new iPhones, which will be announced later today. The XML file listed cases for the new “iPhone XS” and “iPhone XS Max,” confirming the names that had previously been rumored. The Verge also found reference to an “iPhone XR,” which is presumably the new 6.1-inch iPhone that Apple is expected to announce today.