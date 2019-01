Domino’s halts free pizza gimmick after too many Russians get tattoos

A franchisee of the American pizza company in Russia thought up an ever-so-clever gimmick that would get people sharing the company’s logo on social media: offer 100 free pizzas a year for 100 years to anyone who would get a tattoo of the Domino’s Pizza logo on their body. The problem for Domino’s: Russians are apparently mad about the company’s pies, and so many people began getting tattoos that Domino’s had to call off the promotion.