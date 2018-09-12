Amazon will sell fresh, live Christmas trees this holiday season

The e-commerce giant will sell live Christmas trees up to seven feet tall and ship them to a customer’s home within 10 days of the tree being cut down, reports the AP. Amazon is even giving customers an option of what kind of tree they want: Douglas firs, Fraser firs, or Norfolk Island pines. A seven-foot Fraser fir is expected to cost around $115–and yep, Prime members get free shipping. Sales of the trees will begin in November. This isn’t the first year Amazon is going to sell Christmas trees: Last year the company sold trees up to three feet tall. But this year Amazon is betting more customers will buy the full-size thing.