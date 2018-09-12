How to sign up for Verizon’s 5G home internet service

If you live in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, or Sacramento, you may be able to try Verizon’s 5G home internet service for free. The carrier says it will start offering the service in “certain neighborhoods” within those cities starting October 1, and will provide the first three months at no charge.

To see if you’re eligible, head to Verizon’s “First on 5G” website and sign up.

After the free period ends, the service will cost $50 per month for Verizon Wireless subscribers or $70 per month for non-subscribers. Verizon is also throwing in three free months of YouTube TV (regularly $40 per month), plus a free Apple TV 4K or Chromecast. The carrier says to expect typical speeds of around 300 Mbps with no data caps.

Not to be confused with mobile 5G, which won’t launch until next year, the service Verizon is launching next month is meant to replace cable, DSL, or fiber-optic home internet service, and will reach homes through wireless base stations that connect to a fiber network. The approach is similar to what some startups such as Starry have been doing for the past couple of years, albeit with proprietary technology that Verizon is using to justify the 5G marketing lingo.

Once a standardized version of 5G arrives, Verizon says it will upgrade its early customers for free and start expanding the service to more places.