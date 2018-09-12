New Apple Watch Series 4 adds more than 30% additional display space

Apple unwrapped a new Apple Watch, the Series 4, at an event in Cupertino Wednesday. The new version has roughly the same body size as last year’s Series 3, but has more than 30% more area for content with its 1.9-inch display.

The Series 4, like the Series 3, comes in a GPS-only version, and a more expensive option with both GPS and cellular connectivity.

The Series 4 looks bigger without actually being bigger than earlier watches. Apple accomplishes this by removing the black bezel space normally surrounding the display. As on the new iPhones, the screen appears to extend to the edges of the device. There’s now enough room for nine “complications,” or bits of useful information (such as temperature, date, exercise progress, etc.), situated around the analog or digital clock.

Apple says every aspect of the OS have been designed to take advantage of the new display space.

The company has also pushed deeper and more meaningful health measurements into the Watch, and some of them debut in the Series 4. For instance, a new sensor algorithm can detect when the wearer has suffered a fall.

Most importantly, Apple has added new electrical sensors to the back of the Watch to enable an electrocardiogram (ECG). The user places a finger on the Watch’s digital crown, so a tiny electrical signal can be sent through the body by one sensor and received and measured by the other.

The device is powered by a new 64-bit dual-core S4 processor, which will carry the load of the larger display area and make app switching and scrolling smoother.